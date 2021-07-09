UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Firework Dealers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Two firework dealers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two notorious firework dealers and recovered five bags of fireworks from their possession during a crackdown launched by Lohari Gate police here on Friday.

According to Police spokesman,In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, Lohari Gate police under the supervision of Station House officer (SHO) Muhammad Irfan launched a crackdown against firework dealers and arrested Mazhar Hafiz and Jaffar Abbas residents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The arrested criminals were arrived Multan to deliver an ample quantity of fireworks and also to get orders from other dealers of the city.

Police also recovered five gunny bags of fireworks including 11000 china matchboxes and other material from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway, police spokesman added.

Related Topics

Multan Police China Dera Ghazi Khan Criminals From

Recent Stories

â€˜Ghabrana Nahi,â€™: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

22 minutes ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

1 hour ago

Mahira Khan is all set for â€˜Hum Kahan se sachay ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

2 hours ago

India records 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 911 death ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.