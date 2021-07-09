Two firework dealers held

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two notorious firework dealers and recovered five bags of fireworks from their possession during a crackdown launched by Lohari Gate police here on Friday.

According to Police spokesman,In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, Lohari Gate police under the supervision of Station House officer (SHO) Muhammad Irfan launched a crackdown against firework dealers and arrested Mazhar Hafiz and Jaffar Abbas residents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The arrested criminals were arrived Multan to deliver an ample quantity of fireworks and also to get orders from other dealers of the city.

Police also recovered five gunny bags of fireworks including 11000 china matchboxes and other material from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway, police spokesman added.