Two fireworks dealers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) ::The Police have arrested two fireworks dealers during a crackdown and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Gunjmandi Police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) launched a crackdown against firework dealers and managed to arrest Abid Hussain and Shahrukh, two fireworks dealers and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from them.

Separate cases have been registered against the fireworks dealers, he added.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal said that no one would be allowed to violate the law and they would be treated with iron hands.