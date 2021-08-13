UrduPoint.com

Two Fireworks Dealers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 04:49 PM

Two fireworks dealers arrested

The Police have arrested two fireworks dealers during a crackdown and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) ::The Police have arrested two fireworks dealers during a crackdown and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Gunjmandi Police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) launched a crackdown against firework dealers and managed to arrest Abid Hussain and Shahrukh, two fireworks dealers and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from them.

Separate cases have been registered against the fireworks dealers, he added.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal said that no one would be allowed to violate the law and they would be treated with iron hands.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to ..

ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to train People of Determination ..

6 minutes ago
 Thailand reports record high of 23,418 new COVID-1 ..

Thailand reports record high of 23,418 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 CIA Mulls Setting Up Special China Unit to Gain In ..

CIA Mulls Setting Up Special China Unit to Gain Insight Into Top US Strategic Ri ..

2 minutes ago
 Sputnik V Harmless to Male Fertility, Unlike COVID ..

Sputnik V Harmless to Male Fertility, Unlike COVID-19 - Research

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 21,468 new COVID-19 cases, 277 ne ..

Malaysia reports 21,468 new COVID-19 cases, 277 new deaths

4 minutes ago
 Uruguay to fully vaccinate 70 pct of population ag ..

Uruguay to fully vaccinate 70 pct of population against COVID-19 by next week: h ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.