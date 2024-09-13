Two fireworks dealers arrested, fireworks recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Shah Shams police recovered a large quantity of fireworks and arrested a fireworks dealer during a special operation, launched here on Friday.

According to sources, police arrested Adnan, son of Muhammad Anwar of Sharif Town, Dijkot, Faisalabad, who was carrying a huge quantity of fireworks in a mini van.

In another operation at the Grain Market (Ghalla Mandi), another fireworks dealer, Ehsan-ul-Haq, was apprehended with a big quantity of fireworks. Police also recovered 11,000 boxes of Chinese matches, 3,000 firecrackers, and 8 cartons of fireworks cakes from the possession of dealers.

Separate cases have been registered against them, police sources added.