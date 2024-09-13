Two Fireworks Dealers Arrested, Fireworks Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Shah Shams police recovered a large quantity of fireworks and arrested a fireworks dealer during a special operation, launched here on Friday.
According to sources, police arrested Adnan, son of Muhammad Anwar of Sharif Town, Dijkot, Faisalabad, who was carrying a huge quantity of fireworks in a mini van.
In another operation at the Grain Market (Ghalla Mandi), another fireworks dealer, Ehsan-ul-Haq, was apprehended with a big quantity of fireworks. Police also recovered 11,000 boxes of Chinese matches, 3,000 firecrackers, and 8 cartons of fireworks cakes from the possession of dealers.
Separate cases have been registered against them, police sources added.
Recent Stories
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 held over kite flying56 seconds ago
-
Parliamentarians lauded govt for providing facilities at ICT schools1 minute ago
-
SPARC demands immediate action against prominent Tobacco companies for unlawful price reduction1 minute ago
-
Operation against encroachments on the cards1 minute ago
-
KMU hosts grand Sirat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference, competitions1 minute ago
-
President grants relief worth Rs 15.2 m to nine policyholders1 minute ago
-
42 new dengue cases reported in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Dera board announces HSSC exams results2 minutes ago
-
SMIU organizes program to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)11 minutes ago
-
Mayor calls on religious scholars11 minutes ago
-
IUB announces fee reduction amid economic challenges12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Tree plantation drive inaugurated12 minutes ago