Two fireworks dealers arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) -:Madina Town police arrested two persons and seized heavy quantity of fireworks from their possession.

Police said Wednesday that the team during checking signaled a suspected mini truck near Sahib Khan Chowk and recovered 13 cartons of fireworks from the vehicle.

The police arrested two accused Jameel and Allah Ditta and registered a case against them.

Initial investigation suggested that the arrested accused were fireworks dealers and they use to supply fireworks to different shops. Further investigation was under way, he added.