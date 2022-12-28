Two fireworks dealers held with ample quantity of fireworks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Gungmandi police arrested two fireworks dealers and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from their possession during a crackdown, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Gungmandi Police under the supervision of SHO launched a crackdown against fireworks.

The team arrested two dealers identified as Shahrukh and Sajjad. The Police also recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from their possession and registered separate cases against them.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya directed the officers concerned to continue a crackdown against fireworks dealers and drug dealers on daily basis, the spokesman added.