Two Fireworks Sellers Arrested
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Ganjmandi Police on Tuesday held two accused for selling fireworks.
The accused namely Abdul Ahad and Chand were caught red handed with around 100 firecrackers and other fireworks, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
