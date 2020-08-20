UrduPoint.com
Two FIRs Registered On Violation Of Anti-dengue Regulations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:33 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The District Administration in its ongoing drive against the violators of dengue SOPs (standard operating procedures) lodged two FIRs In respective police stations.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Cantt raided different tyre shops on Kashmir Road and Saddar area, and imposed fine on four tyre shops while FIRs were lodged against two owners for violating dengue prevention SOPs.

The teams under the supervision of AC Cantt also confiscated a number of tyres from various shops.

