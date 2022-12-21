UrduPoint.com

Two FIRs Registered Over Violations Of Anti-dengue SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 12:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi administration registered two FIRs and sealed three premises for violation of anti-dengue SOPs during the past week.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, on Wednesday said that the district administration, in collaboration with concerned departments, issued tickets to 31, notices to 287, and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on violations of dengue SOPs.

During indoor surveillance, he informed that 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 34,048 houses during the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at 34 homes.

Similarly, he added that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 15,307 spots and detected no larvae at any place.

The health department officer added that with the change in weather, dengue cases have reached their lowest level while no dengue cases have been reported in the district for the last five days.

