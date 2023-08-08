Two fleecing robbers overpowered by the public, handed over to Police

Two robbers were overpowered by bravo shopkeepers of Sheenbagh area of the Attock as they were fleecing after looting a shopkeeper on gunpoint

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Two robbers were overpowered by bravo shopkeepers of Sheenbagh area of the Attock as they were fleecing after looting a shopkeeper on gunpoint.

Police sources while quoting the eyewitnesses have said two masked men equipped with a pistol entered into a general store in guise of customers in the densely populated Sheenbagh area and made hostage the shopkeeper at gunpoint.

Later they snatched cash from the shopkeeper and were about to flee when other shopkeepers chased them and overpowered them.

Later they were trashed by angry shopkeepers and mob and handed over to Police for further interrogation.