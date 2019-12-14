UrduPoint.com
Two Flights Cancelled, Some Delayed Due To Fog

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 02:53 PM

Two international flights were canceled and some others delayed about six hours due to dense fog in the city on Saturday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Two international flights were canceled and some others delayed about six hours due to dense fog in the city on Saturday.

According to the airport sources, PK-719 delayed about six hours due to thick fog while Saudi Airline SV-800 flight was also late for about six hours due to low visibility.

The flights of the national airline PK-332 and Qatar Airline QR-618 were behind its schedule.

Two flights from Dubai SZ-339 and EK-02116 were canceled due to dense fog, the sources said.

More Stories From Pakistan

