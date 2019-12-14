Two flights cancelled, some delayed due to fog

Two international flights were canceled and some others delayed about six hours due to dense fog in the city on Saturday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Two international flights were canceled and some others delayed about six hours due to dense fog in the city on Saturday.

According to the airport sources, PK-719 delayed about six hours due to thick fog while Saudi Airline SV-800 flight was also late for about six hours due to low visibility.

The flights of the national airline PK-332 and Qatar Airline QR-618 were behind its schedule.

Two flights from Dubai SZ-339 and EK-02116 were canceled due to dense fog, the sources said.