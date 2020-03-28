Two flights from China had dispatched medical equipment and a team of 8 medical experts: Chairman NDMA

The chairman NDMA informed that two flights from China had dispatched medical equipment and a team of 8 medical experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) The chairman NDMA informed that two flights from China had dispatched medical equipment and a team of 8 medical experts.

"One cargo plane with a short load of 600 testing kits reached Karachi where each testing kit carries 50 samples and can manage 30,000 persons. The other flight landed in Islamabad that brought the team of medical experts, however, two other consignments are also expected in this cargo that comprised of 10 tonnes medicine and 12-13 tonnes medical equipment. ," he said.

General Afzal added that another flight had taken off to Wuhan that would land back in Pakistan at 04:30 hours at night to bring another tranche of medical and relief goods. "This shipment is very important as it carries 15 ventilators and protection equipment that has been committed to be delivered to doctors, nurses and paramedics fighting in the front line against the pandemic till April 5," he added.

NDMA with the help of Ministry of health had gathered a huge cache of medical goods and equipment to facilitate doctors, nurses and paramedics in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), AJK and ICT with medical kits prepared to deal with the pandemic.

"Along with this, package of 1,200 additional kits would also be provided to AJK. GB's special package sent from China is also ready that comprises of five ventilators and medical equipment that will meet its needs of next 3-4 weeks," he noted.

NDMA, he said has booked around 679 ventilators from Chinese companies out of which 400 would reach Pakistan within 3-4 months.

Moreover, around 150 ventilators would be received in the next week and were sent as donation from different countries, he added.

The chairman NDMA informed that almost 45 tonnes of consignment would reach Pakistan on Tuesday as the special aircraft would take off for China on Monday.

He said this cargo would contain ventilators and walk through gates that would be installed at airports, adding, "It is important as if we are to open our airports after April 4 then these items would help make our arrangements in place to manage the inflow of international passengers."