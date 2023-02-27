UrduPoint.com

Two Flour Mills Fined:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 12:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Two flour mills were fined for supplying less quantity of bags and less weight flour in the market here on Monday.

According to the official sources,during a ongoing crackdown against flour mills, a team head by District food Controller Mudassar Javed checked record of various flour mills and found that Sargodha Food flour mill and Sardar flour mills located at Kabari bazaar were involved in violation at trucking points.

The DFC Mudassar Javed imposed a fine of Rs 130,000 to Sargodha Food Flour mill and Rs 30,000 to Sardar Flour mills.

All the resources were being ensured to provide subsided flour to the masses, he added.

