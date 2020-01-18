UrduPoint.com
Two Flour Mills Fined In Multan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 09:08 PM

Two flour mills fined in Multan

The district administration imposed fine of Rs 4 lakh on two flour mills for not grinding wheat as per quota

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 4 lakh on two flour mills for not grinding wheat as per quota.

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, District food Controller Muhammad Mumtaz visited different flour mills.

He imposed fine Rs 3 lakh on Yousuf Flour Mills for not grinding wheat as per quota, despite of getting complete quota.

Similarly, Rs one lakh fine was imposed on Hafiz Flour Mill for presenting incorrect fact and figures about wheat quota.

The district administration suspended three days quota of Hafiz Flour Mills. The Food Department teams inspected 46 different mills and took samples and sent it to labs for analysis.

