Two flour mills sealed in Larkana by district administration

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration of Larkana city sealed two flour mills, on Tuesday night in violation of SOPs including storage, receiving arbitrary heat, and sale of substandard wheat flour.

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen along with officials of the food department raided various flour mills of Larkana situated in Sindh Small Industries.

During the operation headed by Assistant Commissioner Shahida Parveen, more than three thousand unusable and unhealthy bags of wheat stored in the mills were recovered. The flour mills were involved in supplying substandard flour and low-weight bags.

4 hundred grams underweight from a 10 kg bag. The weight of the 20 kg bag was 19 kg, and 700 to 800 grams less than in the 40 kg bag of wheat flour.

During the raid, the Assistant Commissioner, who was accompanied by the officials of the food department, found the grinding process and packing of flour against the set standards.

Meanwhile, the administration was also warned to ensure the implementation of SOPs including maintaining standards, otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them.