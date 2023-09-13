Open Menu

Two Flour Mills Sealed In Larkana By District Administration

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Two flour mills sealed in Larkana by district administration

The district administration of Larkana city sealed two flour mills, on Tuesday night in violation of SOPs including storage, receiving arbitrary heat, and sale of substandard wheat flour

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration of Larkana city sealed two flour mills, on Tuesday night in violation of SOPs including storage, receiving arbitrary heat, and sale of substandard wheat flour.

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen along with officials of the food department raided various flour mills of Larkana situated in Sindh Small Industries.

During the operation headed by Assistant Commissioner Shahida Parveen, more than three thousand unusable and unhealthy bags of wheat stored in the mills were recovered. The flour mills were involved in supplying substandard flour and low-weight bags.

4 hundred grams underweight from a 10 kg bag. The weight of the 20 kg bag was 19 kg, and 700 to 800 grams less than in the 40 kg bag of wheat flour.

During the raid, the Assistant Commissioner, who was accompanied by the officials of the food department, found the grinding process and packing of flour against the set standards.

Meanwhile, the administration was also warned to ensure the implementation of SOPs including maintaining standards, otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them.

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Larkana From Wheat Weight Flour

Recent Stories

SNGPL disconnects 20 gas connections over illegal ..

SNGPL disconnects 20 gas connections over illegal compressor use

6 minutes ago
 Addl. IGP, Commissioner visit CPLC office

Addl. IGP, Commissioner visit CPLC office

6 minutes ago
 Chance of more monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

Chance of more monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Friday

6 minutes ago
 IT education vital for youth today: Governor Punja ..

IT education vital for youth today: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

6 minutes ago
 Pollution control responsibility of everyone: DG P ..

Pollution control responsibility of everyone: DG Punjab Industries

1 minute ago
 Dengue surge: Punjab battles rising cases with swi ..

Dengue surge: Punjab battles rising cases with swift measures

1 minute ago
South Punjab gears up for student council election ..

South Punjab gears up for student council elections with over 1.1 m voters

1 minute ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) witnesses 21% growth in Au ..

1 minute ago
 PM directs to reconstruct, improve GB's communicat ..

PM directs to reconstruct, improve GB's communication infrastructure

1 minute ago
 Caretaker home minister for speeding up operations ..

Caretaker home minister for speeding up operations against criminals

48 seconds ago
 P&DD directed to take land acquisition into accoun ..

P&DD directed to take land acquisition into account in foreign funded projects

51 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy's offshore patrol vessel launching c ..

Pakistan Navy's offshore patrol vessel launching ceremony held in Romania

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan