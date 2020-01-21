UrduPoint.com
Two Flour Mills Sealed Over Flour Black Marketing In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 06:47 PM

Two flour mills sealed over flour black marketing in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar sealed and suspended the wheat quota of two flour mills over the selling of official flour in black market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar sealed and suspended the wheat quota of two flour mills over the selling of official flour in black market.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Shah Alam, Dr.

Ihtesham-ul-Haq conducted raids on various flour mills on Budhni Road and suspended quota of two flour mills over selling official flour in black market.

The Deputy Commissioner had received a tip that some flour mills are selling official flour in black market that prompted action including their sealing and suspension of wheat quota.

The Deputy Commissioner have directed all administrative officers to check all flour mills of the district on daily basis and in case of finding black marketing of flour, then initiate legal proceeding against them.

