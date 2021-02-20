UrduPoint.com
Two Flour Mills Sealed Over Misappropriation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

Food department have raided and sealed two flour mills over misappropriation in government wheat quota

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Food department have raided and sealed two flour mills over misappropriation in government wheat quota.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, the raid was carried out in supervision of District food Controller Ahmed Javed.

The flour mills were included elegance flour mill Shujabad and Al-Hafiz flour mill Qadirpur Raan.

The government wheat quota of both flour mills was also suspended.

The Elegance flour mill was selling wheat quota instead of grinding it while other mill was not bringing the complete government flour quota into the market.

APP /sak1325 hrs

