Two flour smugglers netted with 420 bags, 20 tons 'maida'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Tuesday caught two vehicles with 420 fine wheat flour bags and 20 tons refined wheat flour (maida) while the accused were sent behind the bars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food Department Rawalpindi and Potohar Division Police conducted raids in Naseerabad area and rounded up Bakhtrawan on recovery of 20 tons maida and Abdullah with 420 fine flour bags.

He informed that the authorities conducted 34 raids during last eight days and recovered 11,753 wheat, flour and fine flour bags.

He said that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division Police were conducting raids in their respective jurisdiction and netting the wheat and flour smugglers.

He said that the arrested accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour from Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

