Two flyovers to be constructed in SITE area in PPP mode: Dharejo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Sindh Minister for Commerce and Industries, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Monday said that Sindh government will construct two flyovers in industrial area of Karachi in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode to ease the burden of traffic in the industrial zones.

The minister, while presiding over a meeting here, said that these flyovers will be constructed at Ghani Chowrangi and Siemens Chowrangi of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate Karachi (SITE) area with an estimated cost of over Rs10 billion, said a statement issued here.

Dharejo said that Sindh government will incur an expenditure of Rs1.4 billion for the projects while the remaining amount will be arranged through public private partnership mode.

He said that the projects aimed at easing out the burden of traffic in the industrial area would be completed in a time period of 24 months.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Secretary Commerce and Industries Muhammad Yasin Shar, Managing Director SITE Gazanfar Ali Qadri and other relevant officers.