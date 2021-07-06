UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Food Dept Officials Jailed For Massive Corruption In Wheat Purchase

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Two food dept Officials jailed for massive corruption in wheat purchase

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) here on Tuesday sentenced Assistant Director Food Balochistan Saeed Ahmed Mengal and Assistant Food Controller Ameer Bakhsh Khosa to a total of 12 years imprisonment and fined Rs 139.6 million for causing loss of million of rupee to the national exchequer.

                The Accountability Court, Judge Allah Dad Roshan announced the verdict in the light of NAB Balochistan's investigation and irrefutable evidence against the accused. NAB Special Prosecutor Rashid Zeb Golra pursued the case, said a press release issued here.

      The NAB's investigation into the massive embezzlement in the food department revealed that the accused Assistant Director Food Balochistan Saeed Ahmed Mengal, as Project Director in connivance with the incharge PRC Dera Murad Jamali Ameer Bakhsh Khosa embezzled million of rupee in the purchase of wheat bags.

    The  NAB having completed the investigation against the accused submitted the reference to the accountability court.

Related Topics

Balochistan National Accountability Bureau Rashid Dera Murad Jamali Wheat Million Court

Recent Stories

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds internation ..

7 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Bahraini and Singapore ..

9 minutes ago

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 20th edition of Dub ..

10 minutes ago

The Cutting Edge Group awards global broadcast med ..

11 minutes ago

Vivo V21e with 44MP Eye Auto-Focus Selfie Now Avai ..

19 minutes ago

Chairman PTA Attends Mobile World Congress 2021

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.