Two food dept Officials jailed for massive corruption in wheat purchase

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) here on Tuesday sentenced Assistant Director Food Balochistan Saeed Ahmed Mengal and Assistant Food Controller Ameer Bakhsh Khosa to a total of 12 years imprisonment and fined Rs 139.6 million for causing loss of million of rupee to the national exchequer.

The Accountability Court, Judge Allah Dad Roshan announced the verdict in the light of NAB Balochistan's investigation and irrefutable evidence against the accused. NAB Special Prosecutor Rashid Zeb Golra pursued the case, said a press release issued here.

The NAB's investigation into the massive embezzlement in the food department revealed that the accused Assistant Director Food Balochistan Saeed Ahmed Mengal, as Project Director in connivance with the incharge PRC Dera Murad Jamali Ameer Bakhsh Khosa embezzled million of rupee in the purchase of wheat bags.

The NAB having completed the investigation against the accused submitted the reference to the accountability court.