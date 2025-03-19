Open Menu

Two Food Dept Officials Sent To Jail In Wheat Scandal Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Two Food Dept officials sent to jail in wheat scandal case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday while hearing a wheat scandal case, rejected the bail pleas of two officials from the food Department and ordered their imprisonment.

The Special Judge of the Anti-Corruption Court heard the bail applications of Food Department officers Atif Khan and Junaid Bacha. During the hearing, the court dismissed their bail requests.

The prosecution informed the court that the accused were stationed at the government warehouse in Azakhel and along with other suspects, were involved in the disappearance of over 30,000 sacks of wheat that caused a loss of Rs. 190 million to the national treasury.

Anti-corruption officials stated that an inquiry led to the registration of a case against six suspects, after which two of them were taken into custody. Hearing the arguments from both the parties, the court rejected their bail requests and ordered their imprisonment.

