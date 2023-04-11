Two food factories, one bakery sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed two food factories and one bakery on charge of violating food manufacturing and health rules.

PFA spokesman said here on Tuesday that PFA teams checked various food factories and found two food factories situated at Noor Pur and Islamia Park involved in preparing 'samosa' and other items in dirty and unhygienic atmosphere.

Meanwhile, a bakery situated at Muzaffar Colony was also violating health rules.

The teams sealed premises of these factories and bakery and issued notices to their owners. Further action was under way, he added.