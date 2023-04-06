Two food factories sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team sealed two food factories for preparing poor quality and unhygienic food items in the city.

PFA spokesman said here on Thursday that Deputy Director Operations PFA along with his teams checked food factories and found two factories involved in manufacturing food items with poor quality and in an unhygienic way while using expired flavors and other items.

Therefore, the PFA team sealed the premises of both factories. Furtheraction against their owners was underway.