Two food inspectors allegedly involved in wheat smuggling arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :An anti-corruption team led by Circle Officer Sukkur Abdul Ghani Lark on the instructions of Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Sukkur Munir Ahmed Khouhro has arrested two food inspectors from Islamabad who are reportedly involved in wheat smuggling.

According to details, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had rejected the bail pleas of food inspectors Abdul Hafeez Joyo and Fahim Akhtar Dahar and the food inspectors have been arrested from Islamabad and the arrested food inspectors will be produced in court in Sukkur on October 05, said a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in a statement, issued on Saturday, Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce, Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the actions of Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh against influential accused are commendable.

He said that it was need of the hour that those involved in corruption should also be brought to their logical conclusion.