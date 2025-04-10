Two food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on two points for selling unhygienic

food during its crackdown in the region.

According to a spokesperson for the PFA, teams checked various food outlets and imposed

a fine of Rs 55,000 on two food points due to extremely poor conditions.

In a separate action, the PFA team found that in Kotmomin Khoya was being prepared with

semolina (suji) and vegetable ghee at a Khoya manufacturing unit after which a case was lodged

against the owner.

Meanwhile, a dairy shop also faced legal action after its milk sample failed

laboratory test.