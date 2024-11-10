Two food outlets on Murree Road imposes fine over cleanliness violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Directorate General (DG) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted inspections of food outlets on Murree Road, and imposed fine two food outlets totaling Rs. 250,000 due to poor hygiene and over cleanliness arrangements, PFA spokesman informed.

During the inspection, PFA teams also destroyed approximately 100 kilograms of ice cream after finding human hair in the product.

The fines were imposed in response to inadequate cleaning and sanitation measures observed at outlets.

However, the well-known Pizza Hut in the commercial market was appreciated for maintaining high standards of cleanliness.

Additionally, three food points were issued notices, advising them to improve their hygiene standards.

DG Food Authority emphasized that “cleanliness is half of faith” and urged all food businesses to prioritize hygiene to ensure the safety of the consumers.

He made it clear that such businesses would be closed down involved in malpractices. Strict action would be continued against the violators without any discrimination, he added.