Two food outlets sealed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Food safety teams sealed two food points for un-hygienic condition and using poor quality material.

Official sources said here Friday, the teams also imposed fine on several other food outlets for violating rules set by the food safety department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Food safety teams sealed two food points for un-hygienic condition and using poor quality material.

Official sources said here Friday, the teams also imposed fine on several other food outlets for violating rules set by the food safety department.

The team sealed Mubarak bakery and Hareem Tangri unit for using chemicals, rotten eggs, poor oil, un-hygienic machinery and non-provision of medical to workers.

The teams issued warning to 24 food points and imposed fines on various others.