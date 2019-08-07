UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Food Outlets Sealed In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:05 PM

Two food outlets sealed in Sargodha

The food safety teams imposed a fine of Rs 42,000 to eight units and sealed two others over using sub-standard and defective material

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : The food safety teams imposed a fine of Rs 42,000 to eight units and sealed two others over using sub-standard and defective material.

The food authorities on Wednesday said the teams conducted raids on bakeries, hotels, milk shops, poultry shops, hotels, ice factories and others shops in the division besides imposing collective fine Rs 42,000 on United Poultry, Lahore Chicken Shop, Hamdani Hotel, Zaman Hotel, Fried Checks and others.

The team also sealed two units, including Kashif Shahzad & Sons, and Imran Ice Factory over producing sub-standard pickle and Ice, respectively and seized over 21Kgs unhygienic pickle.

The food safety teams also issued notices to 104 other food units.

Related Topics

Lahore Hotel Fine

Recent Stories

Bullion rates in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Ashiana-e-Iqbal case: Court adjourns hearing till ..

6 minutes ago

Fire erupted at grid station in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Nine Rescue-1122 centers set-up near cattle market ..

24 seconds ago

Protest in Washington against abrogating special ..

27 seconds ago

9 including three police personnel injured in bomb ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.