Two food outlets sealed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : The food safety teams imposed a fine of Rs 42,000 to eight units and sealed two others over using sub-standard and defective material.

The food authorities on Wednesday said the teams conducted raids on bakeries, hotels, milk shops, poultry shops, hotels, ice factories and others shops in the division besides imposing collective fine Rs 42,000 on United Poultry, Lahore Chicken Shop, Hamdani Hotel, Zaman Hotel, Fried Checks and others.

The team also sealed two units, including Kashif Shahzad & Sons, and Imran Ice Factory over producing sub-standard pickle and Ice, respectively and seized over 21Kgs unhygienic pickle.

The food safety teams also issued notices to 104 other food units.