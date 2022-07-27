Two food point owners booked over violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in a crackdown launched across the South Punjab on Wednesday, got registered FIRs against two food point owners over unhygienic environment and use of substandard materials.

The PFA teams under the supervision of Director Operations South Shoaib Khan Jadoon, during a crackdown against unhygienic food points, inspected various shops across the South Punjab.

They got registered FIRs against two food point owners for unhygienic practices, and using expired flavours and substandard materials. A fine of Rs 30,000 each was also imposed on both the owners, PFA sources said.

The teams also imposed fine on owners of two milk shops for selling adulterated milk. The director general of PFA said that no one would be allowed to put people's lives at risk, adding that strict action would be taken against adulterators.