UrduPoint.com

Two Food Point Owners Booked Over Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Two food point owners booked over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in a crackdown launched across the South Punjab on Wednesday, got registered FIRs against two food point owners over unhygienic environment and use of substandard materials.

The PFA teams under the supervision of Director Operations South Shoaib Khan Jadoon, during a crackdown against unhygienic food points, inspected various shops across the South Punjab.

They got registered FIRs against two food point owners for unhygienic practices, and using expired flavours and substandard materials. A fine of Rs 30,000 each was also imposed on both the owners, PFA sources said.

The teams also imposed fine on owners of two milk shops for selling adulterated milk. The director general of PFA said that no one would be allowed to put people's lives at risk, adding that strict action would be taken against adulterators.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine

Recent Stories

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

35 minutes ago
 Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

44 minutes ago
 The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric C ..

The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity ..

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G

1 hour ago
 Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D ..

Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber Liquid Co ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with the Deputy Fo ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan P ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.