Two Food Points Fined Over Violation:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday conducted operations across the city,imposing fines on two food points and shutting down one over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the district.
According to a press release issued by PFA office, a food safety team under the supervision of deputy director PFA Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food outlets and took action against the violators.
The fines were issued due to extremely poor hygiene conditions and the sale of expired food items. Additionally, two other food points were served detailed improvement notices.
