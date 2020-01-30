Two Food Points Sealed In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:31 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Food Safety Teams sealed two food points on violation of health laws in different parts of the district.
Official sources said here Thursday that PFA teams sealed Shahid & Co (a murabba factory) and Tariq Egg traders.
Both units were sealed on used of substandard raw material,spoiled fruit, chemicals, broked eggs and poor cleanliness arrangements.
The teams also imposed fine on various others and dumped the expired and unhygienic food items.