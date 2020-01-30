Two food points sealed in Faisalabad

Food Safety Teams sealed two food points on violation of health laws in different parts of the district

Official sources said here Thursday that PFA teams sealed Shahid & Co (a murabba factory) and Tariq Egg traders.

Both units were sealed on used of substandard raw material,spoiled fruit, chemicals, broked eggs and poor cleanliness arrangements.

The teams also imposed fine on various others and dumped the expired and unhygienic food items.