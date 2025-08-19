Two Food Units Sealed Over Poor Hygiene, Mismanagement In Taxila
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have intensified its drive against substandard food production as the Director of Operations led a surprise inspection in the Taxila Industrial Area on Tuesday.
According to spokesman, the PFA teams checked five production units during the operation.
Out of these, two units were sealed on the spot after inspectors found extremely poor hygiene and management arrangements.
In addition, fines amounting to Rs 500,000 were imposed on five units for serious violations, including the recovery of expired cheese and ice lollies.
The Director of Operations warned that such negligence would not be tolerated, stressing that those operating in unhygienic conditions put public health at severe risk. “Strict action will be taken against food business operators making shabby arrangements. No leniency will be given to those endangering people’s health by ignoring basic safety and quality standards,” she stated.
She further said that the PFA is committed to ensuring safe, healthy, and quality food for consumers and that monitoring teams will continue and surprise visits to industrial areas, factories, and production units across the province.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PRCS teams providing immediate relief to rain-hit communities: Farzhana Naek5 minutes ago
-
Two food units sealed over poor hygiene, mismanagement in Taxila5 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI MNA's plea against travel restriction15 minutes ago
-
UNDP expresses deep concern over devastating floods in Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
One killed, 25 injured in bus crash25 minutes ago
-
SAU launches independence week with tree plantation ceremony25 minutes ago
-
Communications Minister visits flood-hit areas of Gilgit-Baltistan25 minutes ago
-
IHC grants post-arrest bail to accused in blasphemy case25 minutes ago
-
25,000 evacuated, 670 dead, infrastructure repairs underway: NDMA Chief25 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in Sargodha division34 minutes ago
-
Olive grafting project launched in Tehsil Karak35 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to collected funds for affected people of KP35 minutes ago