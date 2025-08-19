Two food units sealed over poor hygiene, mismanagement in Taxila

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have intensified its drive against substandard food production as the Director of Operations led a surprise inspection in the Taxila Industrial Area on Tuesday.

According to spokesman, the PFA teams checked five production units during the operation.

Out of these, two units were sealed on the spot after inspectors found extremely poor hygiene and management arrangements.

In addition, fines amounting to Rs 500,000 were imposed on five units for serious violations, including the recovery of expired cheese and ice lollies.

The Director of Operations warned that such negligence would not be tolerated, stressing that those operating in unhygienic conditions put public health at severe risk. “Strict action will be taken against food business operators making shabby arrangements. No leniency will be given to those endangering people’s health by ignoring basic safety and quality standards,” she stated.

She further said that the PFA is committed to ensuring safe, healthy, and quality food for consumers and that monitoring teams will continue and surprise visits to industrial areas, factories, and production units across the province.