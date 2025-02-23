Open Menu

Two Foreign Tourists Rescued After Getting Lost While Skiing At Siri Paye

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Two foreign tourists rescued after getting lost while Skiing at Siri Paye

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Two foreign tourists who lost their way while skiing at the scenic spot of Siri Paye in Kaghan valley were rescued late at night following a 10-hour-long search operation.

The tourists were enjoying skiing on over four feet of snow at Siri Paye when they mistakenly ventured towards Makra Paye and lost their way.

Upon receiving information from security personnel stationed at the site, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) initiated a search operation on the special directives of Director General Shabbir Khan.

KDA staff, in coordination with local police and tourism police, navigated through desolate and treacherous paths throughout the night to locate the missing tourists. After a rigorous search, the pair was found at 7 am at the base of Koh Makra, where they had spent the night due to darkness.

Both tourists were safely rescued and transported back to Shogran.

