Two Foreign Tourists Rescued After Getting Ost While Skiing At Siri Paye
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 10:10 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project, aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure in Abbottabad, has been marred by widespread irregularities and mismanagement, with projects exceeding Rs12 billion facing severe criticism
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project, aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure in Abbottabad, has been marred by widespread irregularities and mismanagement, with projects exceeding Rs12 billion facing severe criticism.
Reports indicate that influential officials, employing a "run forward, leave behind" strategy and delaying tactics, have caused significant public distress.
Sources reveal that negligence is rampant, particularly in the installation of pipelines in Malikpura and other adjoining areas, as well as in the city center.
Road closures following excavation, prolonged delays, incomplete construction, and heaps of debris have disrupted daily life, making commuting and maintaining smooth traffic flow nearly impossible for residents.
The project contractor has come under fire for failing to clear debris and properly pave roads after excavation at key locations, including Link Road, Aram Bagh, and Main Bazaar. The situation has worsened after rainfall, causing considerable inconvenience to citizens.
Residents have expressed frustration over the lack of progress and have called upon Assembly Members, including Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah, and officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project to take immediate notice. They have demanded strict action to rectify the contractor's conduct and ensure the timely and efficient completion of the project.
The public has urged authorities to address the mismanagement and prioritize the restoration of normalcy in the affected areas
Recent Stories
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye
Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan
Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate
18 power looms caught stealing electricity
UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiative ..
China's economic resilience, openness bring opportunities to the world: Global e ..
NA committee reviews progress on Mustafa Aamir murder case
Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Sirohey laid to rest in Islamabad
Delegation of Cable Operators Association calls on Information Minister
49 Shopkeepers fined for overcharging during raids
Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi
IHC's CJ orders inquiry on alleged bribe receiving by staff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan1 minute ago
-
Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate1 minute ago
-
18 power looms caught stealing electricity1 minute ago
-
UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiatives1 minute ago
-
NA committee reviews progress on Mustafa Aamir murder case2 minutes ago
-
Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Sirohey laid to rest in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Cable Operators Association calls on Information Minister2 minutes ago
-
49 Shopkeepers fined for overcharging during raids2 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi10 minutes ago
-
IHC's CJ orders inquiry on alleged bribe receiving by staff10 minutes ago
-
Empowering women essential for building a progressive society: Ayaz10 minutes ago