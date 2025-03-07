Open Menu

Two Foreign Tourists Rescued After Getting Ost While Skiing At Siri Paye

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 10:10 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project, aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure in Abbottabad, has been marred by widespread irregularities and mismanagement, with projects exceeding Rs12 billion facing severe criticism

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project, aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure in Abbottabad, has been marred by widespread irregularities and mismanagement, with projects exceeding Rs12 billion facing severe criticism.

Reports indicate that influential officials, employing a "run forward, leave behind" strategy and delaying tactics, have caused significant public distress.

Sources reveal that negligence is rampant, particularly in the installation of pipelines in Malikpura and other adjoining areas, as well as in the city center.

Road closures following excavation, prolonged delays, incomplete construction, and heaps of debris have disrupted daily life, making commuting and maintaining smooth traffic flow nearly impossible for residents.

The project contractor has come under fire for failing to clear debris and properly pave roads after excavation at key locations, including Link Road, Aram Bagh, and Main Bazaar. The situation has worsened after rainfall, causing considerable inconvenience to citizens.

Residents have expressed frustration over the lack of progress and have called upon Assembly Members, including Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah, and officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project to take immediate notice. They have demanded strict action to rectify the contractor's conduct and ensure the timely and efficient completion of the project.

The public has urged authorities to address the mismanagement and prioritize the restoration of normalcy in the affected areas

