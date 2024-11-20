Open Menu

Two Forest Deptt Officials Suspended

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Forests Department suspended two officials for negligence following large-scale theft of trees in Machho Range, Layyah.

According to sources, the incident occurred in the Chowk Azam area of Layyah’s Machho Range, where dozens of government trees were illegally cut down. Taking swift action, the Forests secretary suspended the negligent officials and directed the Chief Conservator of Forests to submit a detailed report on the theft.

In a joint operation, the Chief Conservator and Conservator of Forests initiated disciplinary measures against the implicated staff, suspending Riaz Kalasra and Guard Maqsood Ahmed and both have been ordered to report to the divisional office for further inquiry.

He stressed that the department’s biggest challenge was combating corruption within its ranks. He assured that officials involved in collusion with timber mafias and the illegal felling of trees would face stringent action.

