UrduPoint.com

Two Former Directors FHS Among 13 Officers To Be Grilled Over Corruption Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Two former Directors FHS among 13 officers to be grilled over corruption charges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a two-member committee to probe allegations of misconduct and illegal appointments by two former Directors erstwhile FATA Health Services (FHS) and 13 other high ranking officers.

A notification available with this agency disclosed that the inquiry was ordered by previous Chief Secretary KP Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on February 08, 2023, into alleged illegal appointments in various projects during the year 2020 and misconduct under Rule-3 of KP Government Servants (efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2011 by the former directors.

The inquiry was ordered against Director FHS Dr Jawad Habib Khan (BS-20) now Chief Executive Officer Blood Transfusion Authority and Dr Niaz Muhammad Afridi (BS-19) the then Director FHS and now Director Provincial Health Services academy Peshawar.

The other officers included Dr Inayat ur Rehman (BS-19), Dr Abbas (BS-19), Dr Nawab Ali (BS-19), Dr Naik Muhammad Sherani (BS-19), Dr Kaleem Ullah (BS-19), Dr Akbar Khan (BS-19), Dr Jamal Nasir (BS-19), Dr Muhammad Israr (BS-18), Dr Muhammad Sadiq (BS-18), Dr Muhammad Ikram Safi (BS-18), Dr Rahim Nawaz (BS-18), Dr Sher Zali Khan (BS-18), Dr Raza Ullah (BS-18).

The notification mentioned that all the officers were currently serving on important posts in the province.

The two-member inquiry committee included Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi (PAS BS-21), Director General Provincial Services Academy, KP and Dr Abid Hussain, Management Cadre (BS-20) Additional Director General (M&E), Directorate General Health Services, KP.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Safi Nasir February 2020 Afridi All Government Blood

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match ..

Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match against Karachi Kings

20 minutes ago
 LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in ..

LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in diverse fields

33 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bi ..

Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bill 2023'

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.