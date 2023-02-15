Two former Directors FHS among 13 officers to be grilled over corruption charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a two-member committee to probe allegations of misconduct and illegal appointments by two former Directors erstwhile FATA Health Services (FHS) and 13 other high ranking officers.

A notification available with this agency disclosed that the inquiry was ordered by previous Chief Secretary KP Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on February 08, 2023, into alleged illegal appointments in various projects during the year 2020 and misconduct under Rule-3 of KP Government Servants (efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2011 by the former directors.

The inquiry was ordered against Director FHS Dr Jawad Habib Khan (BS-20) now Chief Executive Officer Blood Transfusion Authority and Dr Niaz Muhammad Afridi (BS-19) the then Director FHS and now Director Provincial Health Services academy Peshawar.

The other officers included Dr Inayat ur Rehman (BS-19), Dr Abbas (BS-19), Dr Nawab Ali (BS-19), Dr Naik Muhammad Sherani (BS-19), Dr Kaleem Ullah (BS-19), Dr Akbar Khan (BS-19), Dr Jamal Nasir (BS-19), Dr Muhammad Israr (BS-18), Dr Muhammad Sadiq (BS-18), Dr Muhammad Ikram Safi (BS-18), Dr Rahim Nawaz (BS-18), Dr Sher Zali Khan (BS-18), Dr Raza Ullah (BS-18).

The notification mentioned that all the officers were currently serving on important posts in the province.

The two-member inquiry committee included Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi (PAS BS-21), Director General Provincial Services Academy, KP and Dr Abid Hussain, Management Cadre (BS-20) Additional Director General (M&E), Directorate General Health Services, KP.