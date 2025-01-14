Open Menu

Two Former Military Secretaries Summoned To Testify In Toshakhana II Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 14, 2025 | 05:27 PM

Two former military secretaries summoned to testify in Toshakhana II case

PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have been facing Toshakhana II case

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) The prosecution on Tuesday summoned two key witnesses [former military secretaries] including Brigadier Muhammad Ahmad Mahmood and Colonel Rehan to testify against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana II case.

Bushra Bibi appeared at the Islamabad High Court in connection with the Toshakhana II case, where she completed biometric verification to file a petition.

The petition by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi was filed the previous day.

Bushra Bibi’s visit to the IHC was solely for biometric verification after which she departed.

Later, a hearing of the Toshakhana II case against PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi took place at Adiala Jail before Special Judge Central, Shahrukh Arjumand.

Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were present during the proceedings.

Other attendees included PTI Chairman’s legal counsel Barrister Gohar Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khanum, Noreen Khanum, cousin Qasim Khan, FIA witnesses Talat Mahmood, Muhammad Ahad, Muhammad Faheem, Umar Siddique, Mohsin Hassan, FIA Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, Umair Majeed Malik, and Barrister Ali Zafar.

The statements of two additional FIA witnesses were recorded, and cross-examination of one witness Ahad was completed. The prosecution summoned two significant witnesses for the next hearing: former Military Secretary Brigadier Muhammad Ahmad Mahmood and former Deputy Military Secretary Colonel Rehan.

The court put off further hearing of the Toshakhana II case until January 16.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Visit Ali Zafar Federal Investigation Agency January Islamabad High Court Court Bushra Bibi Aleema Khan Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Two former military secretaries summoned to testif ..

Two former military secretaries summoned to testify in Toshakhana II case

3 minutes ago
 ADSB launches first vessel in 'FALAJ 3' Programme

ADSB launches first vessel in 'FALAJ 3' Programme

15 minutes ago
 Kuwait cabinet approves three-day public holiday f ..

Kuwait cabinet approves three-day public holiday for Shab-e-Meraj

19 minutes ago
 Water Conference launched at Abu Dhabi Sustainabil ..

Water Conference launched at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

30 minutes ago
 China's winter sports industry surges as youth par ..

China's winter sports industry surges as youth participation drives demand

59 minutes ago
 UAE, Malaysia sign Comprehensive Economic Partners ..

UAE, Malaysia sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to deepen trade, ..

60 minutes ago
Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR

Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Petrol price likely to be increased in local marke ..

Petrol price likely to be increased in local markets

1 hour ago
 Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts ..

Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s ent ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility wins IRF Global Road Achievemen ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility wins IRF Global Road Achievement Award

1 hour ago
 SEC reviews report on honey production development ..

SEC reviews report on honey production development project

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuw ..

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan