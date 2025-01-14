Two former military secretaries summoned to testify in Toshakhana II case

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have been facing Toshakhana II case

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) The prosecution on Tuesday summoned two key witnesses [former military secretaries] including Brigadier Muhammad Ahmad Mahmood and Colonel Rehan to testify against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana II case.

Bushra Bibi appeared at the Islamabad High Court in connection with the Toshakhana II case, where she completed biometric verification to file a petition.

The petition by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi was filed the previous day.

Bushra Bibi’s visit to the IHC was solely for biometric verification after which she departed.

Later, a hearing of the Toshakhana II case against PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi took place at Adiala Jail before Special Judge Central, Shahrukh Arjumand.

Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were present during the proceedings.

Other attendees included PTI Chairman’s legal counsel Barrister Gohar Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khanum, Noreen Khanum, cousin Qasim Khan, FIA witnesses Talat Mahmood, Muhammad Ahad, Muhammad Faheem, Umar Siddique, Mohsin Hassan, FIA Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, Umair Majeed Malik, and Barrister Ali Zafar.

The statements of two additional FIA witnesses were recorded, and cross-examination of one witness Ahad was completed. The prosecution summoned two significant witnesses for the next hearing: former Military Secretary Brigadier Muhammad Ahmad Mahmood and former Deputy Military Secretary Colonel Rehan.

The court put off further hearing of the Toshakhana II case until January 16.