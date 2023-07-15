Two Former MPAs Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Arbab Waseem Hayat and Malik Wajid, were arrested on Saturday.
The arrests came after their bail application for pre-arrest relief was rejected by the Anti-Terrorism Court.
The court hearing was presided over by Justice Aamir Nazir.
Arbab Waseem and Malik Wajid had earlier filed a bail application in an attempt to evade arrest in a case related to inciting violence and vandalism on May 9.
Their bail was rejected and at Khan Razaq Police arrested them in the jurisdiction of court.