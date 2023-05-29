Two former MPAs part ways with PTI

Two more former members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday. Various other party leaders also accompanied them during the announcement made at a press conference

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Two more former members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday. Various other party leaders also accompanied them during the announcement made at a press conference.

Former MPAs -- Chaudhry Akhtar Ali, Shakeel Shahid -- and party leaders -- Ihtesham Javed, Rana Zahid Mahmood and Rana Israr -- told the media at a local hotel they could not remain associated with a political party which was involved in desecration of martyrs and vandalism at Pakistan Army installations.

The political leaders said that they had been impressed by the slogan of real change and joined the PTI, but the incidents of May 9 shocked them. That was why, they decided to separate themselves from the party, they added.

They also condemned the May 9 incidents and demanded an exemplary punishment for the elements involved in it.