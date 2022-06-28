UrduPoint.com

Two Found Dead

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Two found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Two persons were found dead in separate localities here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that an addict was found dead near Hayat Dawakhana, Narrwala road. On receiving information, rescue team removed the body to Gulberg Police station.

The victim's identity was yet to be ascertained.

Another body was spotted in Rakh branch canal near Faisal Hospital.

Rescue team fished out the body and handed it over to Tariqabad police post. The identity of the deceased was being determined.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Gulberg Post

Recent Stories

India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

31 minutes ago
 Medical team formed to find out the true age of Du ..

Medical team formed to find out the true age of Dua Zehra

1 hour ago
 Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acti ..

Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acting in 'fraud'

1 hour ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera K ..

The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera King Smartphone does more than ..

2 hours ago
 Several Pakistani Embassies Twitter accounts have ..

Several Pakistani Embassies Twitter accounts have been blocked by India

2 hours ago
 PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Cov ..

PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Covid-19

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.