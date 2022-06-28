Two found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Two persons were found dead in separate localities here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that an addict was found dead near Hayat Dawakhana, Narrwala road. On receiving information, rescue team removed the body to Gulberg Police station.

The victim's identity was yet to be ascertained.

Another body was spotted in Rakh branch canal near Faisal Hospital.

Rescue team fished out the body and handed it over to Tariqabad police post. The identity of the deceased was being determined.