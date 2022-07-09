Two found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Two people were found dead in different areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, people informed police about the body and officials reached Jhal Bridge, Samundri Road, and removed it to a mortuary while identification of the deceased could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the body of a shepherd was found from fields in Chak No 67-RB who wasidentified as Mangta. He was killed with a sharp edged-weapon by unknown accused.

Police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.