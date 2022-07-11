Two found dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Two people were found dead in different areas during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, a sack-packed body of a woman was found from Salooni Jhal Gogeera branch canal whose identification could not be ascertained.

The team fished out the body and handed it over to Thikriwala police.

In another incident, a youth drowned in a canal while taking bath in Gogeera branch canal,Dijkot road. The victim was identified as Alyan. The rescue team searched the bodyand handed over to the family.