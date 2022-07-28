Two found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Two people were found separately in Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Thursday that a passersby witnessed beheaded corpse of a 40-year-old man lying on railway track,near Sabzi Mandi, Chak Jhumra and informed them.

Similarly, some people spotted body of an addict man lying near Partab Nagar Jhang Road and informed Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 teams took both bodies into their custody and handed them over to concerned police for identification and necessary action.