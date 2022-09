FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Two persons including a toddler were found dead in different incidents near here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that the corpse of a man about 30, yet to be identified, was found from Chak No 106-JB, Khichiyan, Millat Road.

In another incident, the body of a three-month-old girl was found from a canal near Sufi Barkat Ali shrine Dalowal, Samundri Road.

The dead bodies were handed over to concerned police.