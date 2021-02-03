UrduPoint.com
Two Found Dead As Car Slams Into Tree In Muzafargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 02:01 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Two people were found dead while another got injured after a speeding car struck with tree near Pathan hotel on Mian Walli road after losing the control on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, car riders were moving from Chistisn to Tunsa Sharif when the accident was occurred due to over speeding.

Rescue team were reached on the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.

Injured one named as Jalal-ud-din son of Sher Khan, 84, was shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan in a critical condition.

The died persons were identified as Khwaja Ghulam Farid son of Khawaja Masood Umar, 83, and Ashab Khan son of Ahmad Khan, 24 years old.

