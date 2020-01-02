Two Found Dead In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:59 PM
Two persons were found dead here on Thursday
According to police, an unidentified person of about 45 years was found dead in Kotwali Road area in Gulberg police station.
The second body was found from under the Nishatabad overhead bridge in Mansoorabad police station.
Police have shifted the bodies to city hospital for legal formalities.
Identification of both bodies were yet to be established, police said.