Two found dead in private school

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Two persons, a security guard and a woman, were found dead in a private school in Khara Chungi area, here in A-division police limits.

Police said on Wednesday that unidentified armed men shot dead a guard and woman in the said school.

On getting information, police reached the spot and took the bodies into its custody, besides recovering crime weapon,a pistol, from the spot. The guard was identified as Ali Shan (24) r/o Sheikh Ammad village, while the identification of 22 year old woman was being ascertained, said the police.

Meanwhile, DPO Kasur ,Sohaib Ashraf took notice of the incident and reached the spot along with SP investigation Abdul Wahab. Punjab forensic team was collecting evidence from the crime scene.

Concerned police launched investigation into the crime incident.