Two fraudsters, drug peddlers arrested from Shakardara

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) ::The police of Shakardara in Kohat during an operation against anti-social elements on Wednesday here arrested two fraudsters and a drug peddler.

Police said the operation was conducted under the supervision of DSP Lachi, Shaukat Hayat and SHO Lachi, Wajid Khan.

During action against narcotics dealers, a drug peddler identified as Ajmal, resident of Shakardara was arrested and 3kg of hashish was recovered from his possession.

In another action on public complaint, two fraudsters identified as Lanaz Khan and Nemat Khan were arrested and through scientific interrogation, the embezzled amount was recovered from them.

The arrested accused were shifted to Sakkardara police station for further legal action, police said.