Two fraudsters held during crackdown in Rawalpindi

Police here on Saturday have arrested two accused and recovered cash amount of Rs 2 million, fake documents, laptop and printer from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Police here on Saturday have arrested two accused and recovered cash amount of Rs 2 million, fake documents, laptop and printer from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Rawat police took action against two accused Bilal and Khizar.

The accused sold the goods of the electronics company online, took money from the citizens and did not deposit in the company's account.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar congratulated the Rawat Police and said that the arrested accused would be challaned with solid evidence and would be punished.