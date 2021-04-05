Two fraudsters held for making fake fingerprints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Bahaudin Zakariya police arrested two fraudsters for making fake fingerprints of silicon here on Monday.

According to police sources, police got information about a group getting fingerprints of people by using name of a cellular company.

The criminals used to convert fingerprints on silicon to prepare their fake fingerprints.

They used these fake fingerprints for getting registered new sim cards of different companies for their evil designs.

The arrested accused include Khalid Mahmood and Muhammad Riaz. The police also recovered 13,000 fake fingerprints, 13,000 illegal sim cards of different companies, four biometric devices, a heat box machine used in converting fingerprints and identity cards of various people.

City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth appreciated the police team.