Two friends drown in Nullah Aik

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Two friends drowned in flooded Nullah Aik near Oora, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a youth, Youhana (18), was taking bath in the nullah during heavy rain, when he slipped into deep water.

His friend Talib (30) also jumped into water to save his drowning friend but both friends drowned due to fast flow of flood water in Nullah Aik.

The divers of Rescue 1122 fished out dead body of Talib and are conducting operation to search the body of Youhana.